German Social Democratic Co-Leader Criticizes NATO's 2% Defense Spending Goal

Fri 06th December 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Germany's incoming Social Democratic (SPD) co-leader Norbert Walter-Borjans struck a pacifist note during the party congress in Berlin on Friday, saying the SPD did not support raising defense spending to 2 percent of the gross domestic product.

"Yes to disarmament and no to more weapons. My criterion is not the 2 percent defense spending goal, my criterion is 0.7 percent for development cooperation ... I would like even more of the latter, which is 0.7 percent, and less of the former. That is a peace policy," he said.

The proposal of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to increase German military presence globally is "irrealpolitik," Walter-Borjans argued, adding the move would "militarize" the German foreign policy.

The SPD, a coalition partner of Kramp-Karrenbauer's Christian Democratic Union, will not support this.

"The SPD is more needed today than ever as a party of disarmament and de-escalation. The peace and security talks in Europe are on the wrong path. They say Germany should become more normal and stop shunning military engagement. I say military restraint is not abnormal but increasing saber-rattling is," he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said this past November that raising military spending to 2 percent of the industrial output by 2031 was ambitious but realistic. Germany plans to reach the 1.5 percent goal by 2024.

