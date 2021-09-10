UrduPoint.com

German Social Democrats Maintain Leadership 16 Days Before Federal Elections - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

German Social Democrats Maintain Leadership 16 Days Before Federal Elections - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) maintains a slim leadership more than two weeks before the Federal elections, a survey published by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen on Friday said.

The poll said that 25% of respondents support the SPD followed by the ruling conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) with 22%. As many as 17% of people seek to vote for The Greens, with 11% for each of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

As for candidates for chancellor, 48% of respondents support SPD's Olaf Scholz, however, he lost 5% in comparison with the last week.

Although the rating of Armin Laschet from the CDU/CSU increased by 3%, only 21% are ready to vote for him. The Greens' Annalena Baerbock comes third with 16% (+2%).

The survey was conducted from September 7-9 via a phone interview. There is no information on the number of respondents and the margin of error.

Germany will hold the federal elections on September 26, after which the winning party will appoint the federal chancellor to head the government and replace incumbent Angela Merkel.

Related Topics

Vote Germany Angela Merkel September Christian From Government Slim

Recent Stories

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

33 seconds ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

5 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

21 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

58 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.