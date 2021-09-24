UrduPoint.com

German Social Democrats Maintain Narrow Lead Over Conservatives 3 Days Ahead Of Election

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The German Social Democrats remain ahead of their main electoral rivals, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, by the skin of their teeth, with 25% to 23% of the vote, respectively, as the latest ZDF-Politbarometer poll showed on Thursday, three days before the election.

The survey, conducted over the past three days by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen pollter, also puts the Greens third with 16.5%. The liberal Free Democratic Party received 11% of the vote, followed by the right-wing Alternative for Germany with 10%. The Left party comes next with 6%.

Germany will hold the Federal elections on Sunday, after which the winning party will appoint the federal chancellor to head the government and replace outgoing Angela Merkel.

