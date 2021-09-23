Germany's Social Democrats retain their lead three days before the Bundestag elections with an approval rating of 25%, according to a fresh Kantar survey for the Focus news magazine on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats retain their lead three days before the Bundestag elections with an approval rating of 25%, according to a fresh Kantar survey for the Focus news magazine on Thursday.

The weekly survey has found that support for outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc grew by 1 percentage point to 21%.

The Greens are ranked third with 16% of potential votes, losing 1 point since last week, while the right-wing AfD and liberal FDP were neck-and-neck at 11%, followed by the Left at 7%.

The survey was conducted among 1,433 respondents from September 15-21. The margin of error does not exceed 3%.