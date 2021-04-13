German Social Democrats Support Mandatory COVID-19 Testing of Workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COVID-19 testing of employees that cannot work from home should be obligatory for German businesses, as it is the best way to prevent the third wave of the pandemic, Katja Mast, the spokeswoman for Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), stated on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) COVID-19 testing of employees that cannot work from home should be obligatory for German businesses, as it is the best way to prevent the third wave of the pandemic, Katja Mast, the spokeswoman for Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), stated on Tuesday.

"The SPD fully supports mandatory testing in companies. I am glad that [SPD lawmakers] Hubertus Heil and Olaf Scholz pushed it through. I urge all employers to finally give up their opposition and start offering tests," Mast said, noting that this measure is not a sign of mistrust but an effective step toward preventing the spread of the virus.

According to Mast, those companies that already offer sufficient testing have nothing to fear if the proposition is approved, but those that now refuse to participate will be obligated to join in on the efforts.

Earlier in the day, the Berlin Senate Department for Health told Sputnik that German citizens can do free COVID-19 tests daily upon presenting an ID or insurance certificate. The regulations that came into force in the country on March 8 allow all citizens to take free COVID-19 tests "at least once a week" in special facilities, and the procedures will be compensated by the government starting May.

The German government has also backed a draft law introducing the so-called emergency brake mechanism, which allows setting tougher restrictions in areas with higher infection rates, as the country has been facing a potential third pandemic wave.

On Tuesday, Germany registered over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infection and 294 deaths over the past 24 hours. The numbers have been steadily rising since the end of February.