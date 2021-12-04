UrduPoint.com

German Social Democrats Wave Through Coalition Deal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

German Social Democrats wave through coalition deal

Members of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats Saturday voted to approve a coalition deal set to install their candidate Olaf Scholz as chancellor next week, taking over from Angela Merkel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Members of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats Saturday voted to approve a coalition deal set to install their candidate Olaf Scholz as chancellor next week, taking over from Angela Merkel.

Roughly 600 delegates at a Berlin party congress voted massively in favour of the deal with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats, at 98.8 percent approval with only seven "no" votes.

The two smaller parties must also approve the pact before a Wednesday vote in parliament on the new chancellor.

Speaking ahead of the ballot, Scholz emphasised the climate protection elements of the three-party deal that will guide the incoming government, including ending coal power and generating 80 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

As the world's fourth-largest economy, "if we don't do this, no one will develop the technologies and no one will show others how to do it," he told delegates.

"We're doing this for ourselves, but at the same time we're doing it for everyone else, because we are the ones who will show the way," Scholz added.

"We in Germany have a great responsibility for this to succeed."Speculation remains intense over which Social Democrat chiefs will be handed ministries in the Scholz government, with many eyes in particular on the health portfolio -- key to mastering the coronavirus pandemic.

Greens co-leader Robert Habeck is slated to run a super-ministry with responsibility for climate and the economy.

Related Topics

World Electricity Parliament Vote Germany Guide Berlin Same Angela Merkel Democrats Congress From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia labels new Belarus sanctions 'inhumane'

Russia labels new Belarus sanctions 'inhumane'

3 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final resu ..

Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final results -- 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkne ..

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

3 minutes ago
 Two shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Two shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

7 minutes ago
 Danish badminton ace Axelsen powers into Indonesia ..

Danish badminton ace Axelsen powers into Indonesia finals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.