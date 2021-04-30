UrduPoint.com
German Software Firm SAP To Pay $2.1Mln To Settle Iran Sanctions Violations - US Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

German Software Firm SAP to Pay $2.1Mln to Settle Iran Sanctions Violations - US Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) German software company SAP agreed to pay the United States over $2.1 million to settle violations of sanctions against Iran, US Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

"OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] has announced a $2,132,174 settlement with SAP SE ("SAP").  SAP, a software company located in Walldorf, Germany has agreed to settle its potential civil liability for 190 apparent violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 560," the statement said.

US government has accused SAP of engaging in export, re-export, sale or supply technology or services from the United States to companies in third countries in 2013-2018.

These transactions were undertaken with knowledge or reason that the software or services were intended specifically for Iran, the Treasury added.

"OFAC determined that SAP voluntarily self-disclosed the apparent violations, and that these apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case," the statement added.

Iran has been under strangling US-led sanctions since then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action intended to curb Tehran's nuclear program. Indirect talks have commenced between the two sides under Joe Biden to reinstate the US as part of the deal.

