MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The German Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into a serviceman of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, suspected of preparing an act of violence that poses a threat to the country's security, media reported on Monday.

According to the German ARD broadcaster, investigators in the city of Rostock have launched a probe into a 40-year-old man who is associated with right-wing extremist groups. The German, who is an active member of the Bundeswehr, is currently supposed to be in the barracks in the city of Neubrandenburg.

Since Monday morning, 70 law enforcement officers of the Federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the two cities are located, have been conducting searches of residential and office premises in Neubrandenburg, the broadcaster added.