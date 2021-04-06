German Space Agency Upgrades Monitoring of Orbiting Objects With Lockheed Martin System

Germany's space agency plans to upgrade the nation's ability to monitor thousands of satellites and orbiting debris with the addition of the iSpace system, developer Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Germany's space agency plans to upgrade the nation's ability to monitor thousands of satellites and orbiting debris with the addition of the iSpace system, developer Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday.

"iSpace is the newest upgrade of the experimental mission system and will interface to German sensors to include the Tracking and Imaging Radar, GSSAC [German Space Situational Awareness Center] Optical Sensor and German Experimental Surveillance and Tracking Radar," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The iSpace system tracks thousands of objects orbiting the earth by collecting data from a worldwide network of government, commercial and scientific community surveillance sensors, the release said.

With more than 300,000 objects orbiting Earth, the iSpace system provides real-time awareness and warnings of potential collisions, maneuvers, satellite breakups, and other anomalies, while suggesting corrective actions, the release added.

The iSpace system was first deployed in 2017 by the US Air Force at a radar site on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, according to the release.