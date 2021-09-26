German SPD Pulls Ahead of CDU/CSU in First Exit Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats are set to win 26% of the vote to the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's 24% in the first exit poll released by ZDF minutes after the polls closed.

The public broadcaster put the Greens on 14.5%.

They are followed by the Free Democratic Party at 12%, the Alternative for Germany at 10%, and the Left at 5%, which is the threshold for entering the parliament.

The ARD broadcaster said that the CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats were running neck and neck at 25%. The Greens landed on 15%, trailed by the Alternative for Germany at 11% and the Free Democrats at 11%. The Left came last with 5%.