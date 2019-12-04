German Spy Prosecutors Take Over Alleged Russian Killer Case
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:04 PM
Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :German prosecutors in charge of intelligence have taken over an investigation into a Russian citizen suspected of killing a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park this year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We have taken over the case," a spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office told AFP.