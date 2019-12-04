German spy prosecutors take over alleged Russian killer case

(@imziishan)

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :German prosecutors in charge of intelligence have taken over an investigation into a Russian citizen suspected of killing a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park this year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We have taken over the case," a spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office told AFP.