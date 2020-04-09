UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German State Halts Corona Aid Payments Over Fake Websites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:34 PM

German state halts corona aid payments over fake websites

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday halted emergency payments meant to help freelancers and small businesses through coronavirus crisis after discovering fraudsters were using "fake websites" to trick applicants

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday halted emergency payments meant to help freelancers and small businesses through coronavirus crisis after discovering fraudsters were using "fake websites" to trick applicants.

The regional economy ministry of Germany's most populous state said it had filed a fraud complaint with police following "indications of fake websites that appear prominently in search results".

The websites mimic the official state site where small business owners can apply for cash handouts between 9,000 and 15,000 euros after entering personal details including their name, address and tax and bank account numbers.

According to early investigations by the police's cyber crime unit, fraudsters have been using the spoof application forms to get hold of data "presumably for criminal purposes", the ministry said in a statement.

It said it had agreed with police to "stop the payouts for freelancersand small businesses for the time being" while the investigationcontinues.

Related Topics

Police Business German Bank Germany SITE Cyber Crime Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs Against ..

2 minutes ago

Spy chief named Iraq's third PM-designate this yea ..

2 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson stable as lockdown extension loo ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's ChemRar Company Plans to Start Producing ..

5 minutes ago

55 pc tax customers to get benefit from govt's tax ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.