German state halts corona aid payments over fake websites

(@FahadShabbir)

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday halted emergency payments meant to help freelancers and small businesses through coronavirus crisis after discovering fraudsters were using "fake websites" to trick applicants

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday halted emergency payments meant to help freelancers and small businesses through coronavirus crisis after discovering fraudsters were using "fake websites" to trick applicants.

The regional economy ministry of Germany's most populous state said it had filed a fraud complaint with police following "indications of fake websites that appear prominently in search results".

The websites mimic the official state site where small business owners can apply for cash handouts between 9,000 and 15,000 euros after entering personal details including their name, address and tax and bank account numbers.

According to early investigations by the police's cyber crime unit, fraudsters have been using the spoof application forms to get hold of data "presumably for criminal purposes", the ministry said in a statement.

It said it had agreed with police to "stop the payouts for freelancersand small businesses for the time being" while the investigationcontinues.