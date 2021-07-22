German State of North Rhine-Westphalia Provides $236Mln for Flood Victims

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Armin Laschet, a frontrunner in the race for German chancellorship and the prime minister of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, said on Thursday that the regional authorities had allocated 200 million Euros (about $236 million) for urgent assistance for flood victims in the region.

"We rapidly support citizens, companies, farmers and municipalities that especially suffered from the emergency due to 200 million euro allocated as the state's urgent assistance as well as money promised by the Federal government," Laschet said on German tv channel N24.

On Wednesday, the German government decided to provide regions damaged by the floods with 400 million euros as emergency assistance. According to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the regional authorities will double the fund allocated by the federal government from their own budgets.

Deadly floods in Germany were caused by heavy downpour, which mostly affected the country's states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, and Bavaria have been damaged the most. The latest death toll surpasses 170 people, while hundreds of people are still unaccounted for.