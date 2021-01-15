German State Plans to Lock Up Repeat Quarantine Breakers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The eastern German state of Saxony plans to put repeat quarantine offenders and coronavirus dissidents in a former migrant processing center in Dresden, media said.

Police have been guarding the $36 million fenced-off facility ever since its canteen was rebuilt as city courthouse, the Bild tabloid reported.

The center will house quarantine offenders from across the state.

It is not clear what the cost of the reconstruction and accommodation per night will be.

The regional social protection ministry confirmed the plan to the daily but said that offenders will be warned off first and fined later before the court even considers incarceration.

State Health Minister Petra Koepping suggested in spring placing quarantine breakers in psychiatric wards. This proposal was rejected, as were plans to accommodate offenders in hospitals or hotels.