German state premier offers to resign over far-right vote: party sources

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The premier of Germany's Thuringia state Thomas Kemmerich offered to resign Thursday, paving the way for snap polls, sources from his liberal FDP party said, a day after he was voted into office with help from far-right lawmakers.

"Thomas Kemmerich wants to remove the stain of the AfD's support from the office of the premiership," the FDP's Thuringia branch told sources.