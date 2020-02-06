UrduPoint.com
German State Premier Offers To Resign Over Far-right Vote: Party Sources

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:47 PM

The premier of Germany's Thuringia state Thomas Kemmerich offered to resign Thursday, paving the way for snap polls, sources from his liberal FDP party said, a day after he was voted into office with help from far-right lawmakers

"Thomas Kemmerich wants to remove the stain of the AfD's support from the office of the premiership," the FDP's Thuringia branch told sources.

