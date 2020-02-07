German state premier quits after 'unforgivable' far right vote

(@FahadShabbir)

The premier of Germany's Thuringia state stepped down and called for snap elections Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right AfD lawmakers in a vote Angela Merkel called "unforgivable"

Thomas Kemmerich, from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), said he would apply for the regional parliament to be dissolved in response to the outrage over his appointment, which drew comparisons with the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s.

"We want new elections to remove the stain of the AfD's support fromthe office of the premiership," he told reporters, adding that his resignationwas "unavoidable".