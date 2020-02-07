UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German State Premier Quits After 'unforgivable' Far Right Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:43 PM

German state premier quits after 'unforgivable' far right vote

The premier of Germany's Thuringia state stepped down and called for snap elections Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right AfD lawmakers in a vote Angela Merkel called "unforgivable"

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The premier of Germany's Thuringia state stepped down and called for snap elections Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right AfD lawmakers in a vote Angela Merkel called "unforgivable".

Thomas Kemmerich, from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), said he would apply for the regional parliament to be dissolved in response to the outrage over his appointment, which drew comparisons with the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s.

"We want new elections to remove the stain of the AfD's support fromthe office of the premiership," he told reporters, adding that his resignationwas "unavoidable".

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Germany Angela Merkel Democrats From

Recent Stories

Govt denies reconciliation with corrupt elements: ..

35 seconds ago

Number of virus-infected cruise passengers rises i ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Military Delegation to Visit Turkey to Dis ..

12 minutes ago

Fawad Ch rejects resolution on publicly hanging o ..

16 minutes ago

UN official lauds China's efforts to combat novel ..

24 minutes ago

US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harme ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.