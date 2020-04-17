UrduPoint.com
German State Saxony Makes Wearing Masks in Public Compulsory Amid COVID-19 - Reports

The eastern German state of Saxony became the first to make wearing masks compulsory when out in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, media reported Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The eastern German state of Saxony became the first to make wearing masks compulsory when out in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, media reported Friday.

German Chancellor had earlier strongly advised citizens to wear face masks while outdoors but stopped short of making it obligatory on the Federal level.

According to Focus Online news portal, Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said at a news conference in Dresden that the masks can be simple cloth one and not necessarily more advanced FFP2 masks.

"I think we are at a point where we can make it mandatory," Kretschmer said.

The state, with its population of over four million, currently counts more than 4,000 with 95 fatalities from the disease, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

