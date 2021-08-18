German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activists - Governor

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will take in 1,000 Afghan female activists who risk their lives by staying in the country after it fell to Islamist militants, the regional governor said Wednesday

Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election, tweeted that Germany should rescue people who campaigned for a democratic Afghanistan.

"Female activists are particularly at risk. We will urgently provide a 1,000 additional places to keep them safe," he said.

The regional authorities said that civil and human rights defenders, artists, journalists and their families were among those eligible for protected status.

State refugees minister Joachim Stamp said that Afghan women needed to be protected from death, torture and rape at the hands of the Taliban (banned in Russia) and called for international solidarity with those facing "barbaric revenge."