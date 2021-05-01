German State to Ease Coronavirus Rules for Vaccinated Starting Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will ease coronavirus curbs for vaccinated and recovered patients starting Monday as the Federal government mulls a new nationwide strategy.

"Equating vaccinated and recovered people with those who tested negative is the first step," Armin Laschet, the state's premier said.

The justice ministry has proposed lifting curbs on close-contact services and access to some public venues for fully vaccinated and recovered people. A decision is expected as early as next week.

"A decision on whether the vaccinated and recovered should have constitutional rights back that have not been restored for those who tested negative will be taken together with the federal government and other states," Laschet said.

The premier stressed that risk posed by vaccinated and recovered people was not higher than by those who have a negative coronavirus test.