German States Mull Returning Vaccines To Federal Government Over Falling Demand - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) German states are considering sending at least 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses back to the Federal government due to the declining demand for the inoculations, as over a half of Germans are fully immunized, the Die Welt news outlet reported on Sunday, citing its own studies.

At the moment, over 45 million people have been fully vaccinated in Germany, which corresponds to almost 55% of the population.

The 14 federal states out of 16 plan to return the vaccines and submit reports containing precise numbers to the Health Ministry by Monday, according to the German newspaper. The state Saarland reportedly does not see the necessity to send the vaccines back to the federal government, while Schleswig-Holstein did not share any data on the issue.

The move was prompted by the fall in demand for the vaccines among the Germans. The least popular vaccines have turned out to be those by AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, so the unwanted shots are planned to be supplied to the countries that experience the shortage in COVID-19 vaccines, the media added.

On Thursday, it was reported that two-thirds of Germans supported toughened restriction measures for unvaccinated people. Last month, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the citizens to get vaccinated to avert the fourth wave.

