German Subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank Up for Sale - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The German subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank, a major US tech bank that collapsed in March, has been put up for sale, with international bank HSBC tapped as buyer, German media reported on Friday.

Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, the US head company and its UK subsidiary have been sold, with the German subsidiary now also for sale, German news portal Finance Forward said.

The official figures show that the bank had about 3,600 clients in Europe, 10% of whom were in Germany.

On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.