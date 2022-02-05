UrduPoint.com

German Tabloid Publishes Purported Russian Plan To Invade, Absorb Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

German Tabloid Publishes Purported Russian Plan to Invade, Absorb Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The German tabloid Bild on Saturday published a report it says shows Russia's plan to take over Ukraine and make it part of Russia, with the Russian embassy to Germany describing these claims as speculation and hearsay.

The Russian embassy told Bild that the so-called plan published by the controversial tabloid is "a strange combination of speculation and rumors," which the diplomats in principle do not reflect on. Meanwhile, Russian officials have repeatedly dismissed the allegations of preparing an invasion of Ukraine, while criticizing the United States and NATO allies over their provocative military buildup in Eastern Europe.

According to Bild, Russia expects to launch an invasion of Ukraine in February or March. The report claims that Russia will seek to install a pro-Russian puppet government and parliament in Kiev and set up camps to detain opponents, a list of whom is being compiled.

The Bild report claims that Russia's ultimate goal is a formation of a Union State of Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine.

This publication followed last night's false report by Bloomberg claiming Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg promptly deleted this headline, admitting a mistake.

Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Bloomberg's misleading piece showcases the danger of the West's aggressive stance on Russia and demonstrates how such provocative reports might lead to "irreparable consequences" amid extremely heightened tensions in the region.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks with the US and European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighboring Poland and Romania.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied the accusations of buildup and aggressive intentions towards Ukraine, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Parliament Canada German European Union Germany Kiev Lead United Kingdom Belarus Poland Romania United States February March Border Government

Recent Stories

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner ..

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

52 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago
 KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

26 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mulick for free and fair referendum in Kas ..

Mushaal Mulick for free and fair referendum in Kashmir under UN

26 minutes ago
 More than 2632 disputed parties applications resol ..

More than 2632 disputed parties applications resolved by DCR

26 minutes ago
 Media Winter Sports Festival-2022 begins

Media Winter Sports Festival-2022 begins

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>