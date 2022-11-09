UrduPoint.com

German Tech Giant Bosch Announces Partnership With US Tech Giant IBM On Quantum Computing

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 11:22 PM

German Tech Giant Bosch Announces Partnership With US Tech Giant IBM on Quantum Computing

German engineering and electronics company Robert Bosch GmbH on Wednesday announced a new partnership with US tech giant IBM in the sphere of quantum computing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) German engineering and electronics company Robert Bosch GmbH on Wednesday announced a new partnership with US tech giant IBM in the sphere of quantum computing.

"For the technology of the more distant future, Hartung (Stefan Hartung, chairman of the Bosch board of management) also announced that Bosch is partnering with IBM, a U.S.-based technology company, in the field of quantum computing," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the US tech giant will provide cloud access to its quantum computers in return for access to Bosch's experience in the simulation of materials.

"We share our experience in simulating materials for very specific application areas with IBM and in return we gain deeper insights into the power and applicability of quantum computing including hardware.

Together, we are taking quantum simulation to the next level and are gaining a competitive edge internationally," the company added.

This access to quantum computers will allow the partners to find carbon-neutral alternatives for the precious metals and rare earths used for motors and fuel cell production, the company said, adding that such alternatives will be smaller, lighter, more efficient, and more affordable.

Quantum computing, which requires more powerful devices, relies on the powers of quantum mechanics to process calculations much faster than ordinary computers, potentially allowing much more complicated problems to be solved.

