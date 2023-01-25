UrduPoint.com

German To Deliver Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev No Earlier Than In 3-4 Months - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Germany will deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev no earlier than in three or four months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Germany will deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev no earlier than in three or four months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced Berlin had decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, the official added.

Later, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will coordinate all such tank deliveries to Kiev, as well as provide a training program for Ukrainian tank crews.

"This (Germany's tank deliveries to Kiev) will happen no earlier than in three or four months," Pistorius said as aired by the Welt broadcaster.

All measures related to supporting Ukraine are taken by Germany in coordination with its allies, and attention is paid on not becoming a party to the conflict, the minister added.

