German Top Court Rules to Arrest UK Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia - Prosecutors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Supreme Court of Germany on Wednesday ruled to arrest a citizen of the United Kingdom who is suspected of spying for the Russian special services, the German General Prosecutor's Office said.

"The investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court today, August 11, 2021, enforced the arrest warrant for UK citizen David S," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested in the city of Potsdam near Berlin on Tuesday after a joint investigation by German and UK authorities.