UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Top Diplomat Says EU Should Consider Reimposing Sanctions On Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

German Top Diplomat Says EU Should Consider Reimposing Sanctions on Belarus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the European Union should consider re-imposing previously lifted sanctions on Belarus over Sunday's contentious presidential election and the subsequent fallout, media reported.

According to German news agency DPA, Maas questioned whether Brussels' gradual lifting of sanctions for an improvement in the rule of law in Belarus was still valid in light of the events of recent days.

At a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Berlin, Maas said there was no sign of a free election, but that "instead, we have witnessed violence, intimidation and arrest."

Maas' comments join a chorus of criticism from Germany and the EU over Belarus' treatment of protesters and the legitimacy of the electoral process.

German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that the minimum standards of a democratic election were not met and that EU officials were studying ways to react to the situation in Belarus.

EU Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen earlier in the day hit out at the violence against protesters underway in Belarus, saying repression has no place in Europe.

Sunday's election has proved the most eventful since Belarus' independence, with many citizens mobilizing to support unlikely opposition candidates to longtime president Alexander Lukashenko. Much of the international community has expressed concern with the jailing of two major opposition candidates. Protests erupted in major towns and cities on Sunday night after the official exit poll showed Lukashenko winning by a large majority, and Monday's official figures putting Lukashenko at over 80 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote German European Union Germany Brussels Berlin Independence Belarus North Korea Sunday Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

24 minutes ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

24 minutes ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.