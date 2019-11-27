German tourist killed in Myanmar landmine blast

(@imziishan)

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A German tourist was killed and an Argentine woman injured in a landmine explosion in Myanmar's eastern Shan state, local police said Wednesday.

The accident happened near the town of Hsipaw, a popular hiking spot .

A 40-year-old German tourist was "killed in a mine blast", a duty police officer from Hsipaw township told AFP by phone Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon near the villages of PanNayung and Kwun Haung, he said.