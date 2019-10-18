German Trade Union Cancels Lufthansa Strike, Calls Subsidiaries To Action
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:15 PM
German cabin crew union UFO on Friday canceled the strike of the national flag-carrier Lufthansa's staff planned for this Sunday but urged its subsidiaries to take action
"After Lufthansa announced it would more than fulfill our demand for a 1.
8 percent pay raise by increasing it 2 percent by the end of the year, UFO has canceled the planned Sunday Lufthansa warning strike," the union said in a statement.
The organization also called flight attendants of Lufthansa's units SunExpress, CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings to walk out on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. in a bid to raise their pay. The strike will affect flights from German airports, including Berlin, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf.