German Trade Union Cancels Lufthansa Strike, Calls Subsidiaries to Action

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) German cabin crew union UFO on Friday canceled the strike of the national flag-carrier Lufthansa's staff planned for this Sunday but urged its subsidiaries to take action.

"After Lufthansa announced it would more than fulfill our demand for a 1.

8 percent pay raise by increasing it 2 percent by the end of the year, UFO has canceled the planned Sunday Lufthansa warning strike," the union said in a statement.

The organization also called flight attendants of Lufthansa's units SunExpress, CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings to walk out on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. in a bid to raise their pay. The strike will affect flights from German airports, including Berlin, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf.