German Trade Union Confederation Cancels All Demonstrations on May 1 Over COVID-19

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) has canceled all street marches scheduled for May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's United Services Trade Union (ver.di) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The DGB canceled all activities due to the coronavirus. Representatives of ver.

di will take part in photographing near the Brandenburg Gate on May 1, but this will be held in a closed mode," a representative of the trade union said.

Thousands of people traditionally take part in marches and demonstrations in the German capital on May 1. Under the auspices of various trade unions, citizens demand better working conditions and make various demands to politicians.

The Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases detected in the country reached 157,641 after 1,304 tests came back positive over the past day, while the number of fatalities grew by 202 to 6,115.