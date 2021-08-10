UrduPoint.com

German Train Drivers Call Strike In Escalating Wage Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:45 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :German train drivers voted to go on strike from Tuesday over a wage dispute, their union said, in a blow for summer vacationers and adding to logistics and supply woes already plaguing the industry.

The walkout will affect cargo trains from 7 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, before extending to passenger traffic on Wednesday, said the leader of the train drivers' GDL union, Claus Weselsky.

