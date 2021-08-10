UrduPoint.com

German Train Drivers Go On Strike As Wage Dispute Escalates

German train drivers went on strike over wages from Tuesday, dealing a blow to summer holidaymakers and adding to logistics and supply problems already plaguing the industry

German train drivers went on strike over wages from Tuesday, dealing a blow to summer holidaymakers and adding to logistics and supply problems already plaguing the industry.

Only one in four long-distance trains will be in service on Wednesday and Thursday, as the walkout began with cargo trains from 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and is scheduled to extend to the passenger network seven hours later.

Some 95 percent of union members had voted for the first round of industrial action, which is due to end on Friday, said the leader of the GDL train drivers' union, Claus Weselsky.

Deutsche Bahn blasted the move as an "unnecessary escalation on the back of rail customers".

"Just as people are travelling more again and using trains, GDL leaders are destroying the upswing that we urgently need given the huge damage from the coronavirus pandemic," said Martin Seiler, DB board member for human resources and legal affairs.

But Weselsky argued that the GDL "intentionally chose this timeframe in the week to limit the impact on weekend and holiday traffic" and that it was "never the best time" for a strike.

He, in turn, accused DB managers of "lining their pockets while the little guys are getting their pockets picked." The strike will be the first to hit rail traffic since December 2018, when a stoppage was called for four hours.

Coming at the height of the key summer vacation season, it marks a new setback for the travel industry which was only starting to recover after months of shutdown over coronavirus infection risks.

With the walkout also due to affect rail cargo, Germany's industrial groups, already hit by supply chain issues, risk seeing further delivery delays for raw materials or components from timber and steel to computer chips.

