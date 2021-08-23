UrduPoint.com

German Train Drivers Strike Despite Last-minute Offer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:39 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :German train drivers began a strike on passenger rail lines Monday after their union rejected a new offer to keep services going, creating headaches for thousands of travellers and commuters.

Only 30 percent of long-distance trains were operating on Monday, with regional and urban services also limited by the walkout to 40 percent of normal levels, according to the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The disruptions came despite last-minute efforts from the leadership of the rail company to bring the GDL drivers' union back to the negotiating table in the parties' pay dispute.

In a statement on Sunday, Deutsche Bahn offered to discuss a coronavirus-related bonus for drivers this year, something the union has previously demanded.

