German train drivers to hold three-day strike: union

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) German train drivers will start a nationwide three-day strike from Wednesday after wage talks broke down, the GDL union said Sunday.

The union, which called several strikes in 2023, said the Deutsche Bahn public train company had failed to come up with a "negotiable" offer to head off industrial action.

Drivers will walk off the job from 2 am (0100 GMT) Wednesday while for freight the stoppage will begin from 1700 GMT on Tuesday, the union said.

Drivers will return to work from 1700 GMT on Friday after what will be the longest stoppage the union has called to date. November and December also saw drivers walk off the job.

"This strike is not only absolutely unnecessary, but we also believe it is not legally authorised," said Deutsche Bahn director of human resources Martin Seiler.

Seiler announced an injunction to try to prevent a stoppage which the operator says will seriously disrupt operations.

Disruptions to freight transport come at a high cost to a German economy which is already struggling.

In addition to salary increases designed to compensate for high inflation, GDL, which represents around 10,000 employees, is also demanding talks on a move to a 35-hour week spread over four days for drivers.

Deutsche Bahn said last month it had made an offer of an 11 percent wage increase going into talks, as well as a "bonus to compensate for inflation" of up to 2,850 Euros ($3,120).

The operator said Sunday it had come back with an improved offer last week which it said represented a "major step forward" regarding union demands on working hours.

Deutsche Bahn last year also clashed with the EVG rail union, which represents some 180,000 non-driver rail personnel, reaching an agreement in late August.