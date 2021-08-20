UrduPoint.com

German Train Drivers Union Declares 2nd Strike In August

Fri 20th August 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The German train drivers union GDL declared on Friday its second strike this month, just a week after the end of the previous one, according to union head Claus Weselsky said.

The last strike took place from August 11-13, disrupting the country's railway traffic. The GDL says the second strike was prompted by Germany's railway company Deutsche Bahn refusing to meet union demands, which include raising wages and bonuses. The operator explains its intransigence by citing the precarious financial situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Deutsche Bahn has not moved a single step. Instead of making a counteroffer that could be discussed and open a path to negotiations, the management mounted a crusade against the GDL and its members," Weselsky said at a press conference.

The strike will begin on Saturday at 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) for freight train drivers, who will be joined by their colleagues driving passenger trains next Monday at 2 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT). The strike will conclude at 2 a.m. next Wednesday.

