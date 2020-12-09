UrduPoint.com
German Transport Minister Predicts Coronavirus Limits On Mobility In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:38 AM

German Transport Minister Predicts Coronavirus Limits on Mobility in 2021

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday that fallout from the pandemic would continue weighing on the travel industry in 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday that fallout from the pandemic would continue weighing on the travel industry in 2021.

"We have not yet overcome the corona crisis and the consequences will continue to have a serious impact on travel, travel delays, which we will see even in 2021," he told reporters during a press conference.

Scheuer said the aviation industry was going through its worst crisis since World War Two. The European Commission, he said, wanted to address new challenges to the air traffic management in its revised Single European Sky regulation.

EU transport ministers met by video under the German presidency to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on travel, the expansion of the European high-speed rail network, and the new mobility approach based on the EU's decarbonization strategy.

