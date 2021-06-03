UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Transport Ministry Says Air Traffic With Russia Restored - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

German Transport Ministry Says Air Traffic With Russia Restored - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The German transport ministry said on Wednesday that air traffic with Russia had been restored, after the two countries denied permits for each other's incoming flights, according to the dpa news agency.

The announcement comes after German flag-carrier Lufthansa said that Russia had given it a go-ahead to land in Moscow and St. Petersburg throughout June.

Lufthansa had to scrap two Wednesday flights to Russia after it was denied permissions. In response, the German Federal aviation office said that it would not issue permits to Russian airlines Aeroflot and S7.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Traffic St. Petersburg June

Recent Stories

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

1 hour ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

1 hour ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

3 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.