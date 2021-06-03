German Transport Ministry Says Air Traffic With Russia Restored - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The German transport ministry said on Wednesday that air traffic with Russia had been restored, after the two countries denied permits for each other's incoming flights, according to the dpa news agency.

The announcement comes after German flag-carrier Lufthansa said that Russia had given it a go-ahead to land in Moscow and St. Petersburg throughout June.

Lufthansa had to scrap two Wednesday flights to Russia after it was denied permissions. In response, the German Federal aviation office said that it would not issue permits to Russian airlines Aeroflot and S7.