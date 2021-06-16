UrduPoint.com
German Troops Burn Secret Documents Amid Afghan Pullout

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:36 PM

German troops have been burning bulks of sensitive documents as they prepare to leave their Afghan base near the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) German troops have been burning bulks of sensitive documents as they prepare to leave their Afghan base near the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

"The Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan is destroying ammunition boxes that are no longer needed and documents containing sensitive Bundeswehr data at Camp Marmal," the armed forces tweeted.

A senior officer said in a video, published by Bundeswehr on Wednesday, that shredded documents were burned in furnaces, while metal scrap was crushed in a large press to make it unusable.

German media reported in early June that the troops were ordered to take leftover alcohol back with them when they head home. This includes 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine.

Germany handed over the base to the Afghan government forces during a solemn ceremony last week. Camp Marmal is Germany's largest foreign outpost.

