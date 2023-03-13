UrduPoint.com

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls Of 'Everything' - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:45 PM

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

The German armed forces are suffering from a severe "lack of everything," from weapons to fitting helms, their parliamentary commissioner said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The German armed forces are suffering from a severe "lack of everything," from weapons to fitting helms, their parliamentary commissioner said on Monday.

Eva Hoegl, who represents the Bundeswehr in parliament, told NTV broadcaster that she will highlight these shortfalls in an annual report that she will lay before parliament on Tuesday.

"The Bundeswehr lacks everything, from personal items, such as personal equipment, small devices, night-vision equipment, radios, to larger devices. Our soldiers have to deal with shortages daily.

This is hindering education and training," she warned.

Hoegl criticized the government for being too slow on backfilling gaps left in armaments by handovers to Ukraine. Hardly any of the 100 billion Euros ($107 billion) promised by the government has been paid toward the purchase of munitions, she said.

The commissioner also complained about a general state of disrepair in the military infrastructure, starting with the barracks. She praised Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for admitting that the troops, in their current state, were not capable of defending anyone.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Parliament German From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Medical Aviation Congress spotlights health issues ..

Medical Aviation Congress spotlights health issues affecting fitness of pilots, ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

2 hours ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

2 hours ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

2 hours ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.