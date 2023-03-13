German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The German armed forces are suffering from a severe "lack of everything," from weapons to fitting helms, their parliamentary commissioner said on Monday.

Eva Hoegl, who represents the Bundeswehr in parliament, told NTV broadcaster that she will highlight these shortfalls in an annual report that she will lay before parliament on Tuesday.

"The Bundeswehr lacks everything, from personal items, such as personal equipment, small devices, night-vision equipment, radios, to larger devices. Our soldiers have to deal with shortages daily.

This is hindering education and training," she warned.

Hoegl criticized the government for being too slow on backfilling gaps left in armaments by handovers to Ukraine. Hardly any of the 100 billion Euros ($107 billion) promised by the government has been paid toward the purchase of munitions, she said.

The commissioner also complained about a general state of disrepair in the military infrastructure, starting with the barracks. She praised Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for admitting that the troops, in their current state, were not capable of defending anyone.