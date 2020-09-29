German, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, during which the sides discussed the escalating military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the German Foreign Office said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, during which the sides discussed the escalating military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the German Foreign Office said.

"FM @HeikoMaas & [Turkish] FM @MevlutCavusoglu exchanged views on conflict between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan around #nagornykarabakh. Fighting must cease, peaceful solution remains key," the Foreign Office wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday morning, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the Armenian-majority breakaway republic. Azerbaijan claimed that the Armenian army had shelled settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, while the Armenian military said that Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan initially said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

On Tuesday morning, the Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said that the death toll among its military personnel since the clashes broke out has risen to over 80.

A number of states, including Russia, Germany and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as the Republic of Artsakh, announced its independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991. The secession was followed by armed conflict from 1992-1994, during which Azerbaijan lost control over the region.