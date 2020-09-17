German, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Eastern Mediterranean - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of the tensions caused by Turkey's drilling activity in the region, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"Our minister held a telephone conversation today with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, during which the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean was discussed," the spokesperson told reporters.

The talks come on the heels of a Wednesday videoconference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

The situation was exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.

On Sunday, Oruc Reis was reported to have left the disputed area for its base near Turkey's Antalya amid increasing tension in the region. Last week, the seven Mediterranean EU members, including France and Greece, confirmed their readiness to sanction Ankara if it does not resume dialogue and persist in conducting allegedly unilateral activities in the region.