UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Eastern Mediterranean - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:55 PM

German, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Eastern Mediterranean - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of the tensions caused by Turkey's drilling activity in the region, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of the tensions caused by Turkey's drilling activity in the region, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our minister held a telephone conversation today with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, during which the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean was discussed," the spokesperson told reporters.

The talks come on the heels of a Wednesday videoconference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

The situation was exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.

On Sunday, Oruc Reis was reported to have left the disputed area for its base near Turkey's Antalya amid increasing tension in the region. Last week, the seven Mediterranean EU members, including France and Greece, confirmed their readiness to sanction Ankara if it does not resume dialogue and persist in conducting allegedly unilateral activities in the region.

Related Topics

Turkey France German Antalya Ankara Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

13 minutes ago

Lukoil Once Again Tops Forbes List of Largest Russ ..

8 seconds ago

RPT - Poland Suggests $1.2Bln Stabilization Fund f ..

10 seconds ago

UN Human Rights Council Says Grave Rights Breaches ..

7 minutes ago

Israeli Minister Calls on Jewish Pilgrims Stranded ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika Successfully Co ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.