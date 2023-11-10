Open Menu

German, Turkish Leaders To Meet Amid Israel-Hamas War Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

German, Turkish leaders to meet amid Israel-Hamas war tensions

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week, a German official said on Friday, at a time of renewed tensions between the countries due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The leaders' talks in the German capital on Friday evening, will "strongly focus on developments in the middle East", a government spokeswoman told a regular press briefing in Berlin.

Turkey's relations with the European Union, long troubled by criticism of Ankara's democratic standards, are under renewed strain over Erdogan's stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Turkish leader has portrayed Hamas militants not as members of a terrorist group but as "liberators" or "mujahideen" fighting for their land.

He has accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and recalled Turkey's ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on October 7. Israel says they killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took another 240 hostage.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip, and sent in ground troops. More than 10,800 people in Gaza, many of them children, have been killed, according to the Palestinian territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

Turkey is technically a candidate for eventual EU membership and, even if this seems a distant prospect, Erdogan's position -- which differs sharply from the bloc's -- has caused unease.

It also stands in stark contrast to the position taken by Berlin, the EU's most populous member.

Scholz has vowed to stand by Israel's side and was the first head of government to visit the country to show solidarity following the October 7 attacks.

Last week, Berlin banned Hamas activities and organisations linked to the group, with Germany's interior minister calling it a "terrorist organisation that aims to destroy the state of Israel".

At Friday's briefing, spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann acknowledged the German government "has a very different stance and classification regarding Hamas than the Turkish president" and there were likely to be discussions on the topic.

Germany is home to the world's biggest Turkish community overseas, and Erdogan received strong backing from Turkish voters in the country when he won re-election in May.

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany have descended into violence, and Hoffmann was asked whether Scholz would press Erdogan to use his influence to encourage communities in Germany to behave moderately.

She declined to be drawn on the topic.

Other topics on the agenda will be military alliance NATO -- of which Turkey and Germany are both members -- and migration.

European countries are facing a fresh influx of migrants.

sr/hmn/gil

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Militants World Israel Interior Minister Turkey Gaza German European Union Visit Germany Berlin Ankara Alliance Middle East Tayyip Erdogan May October From Government

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

2 hours ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

4 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

6 hours ago

More Stories From World