German, UK Foreign Ministers Vow Cooperation to Mitigate Risks of 2nd COVID-19 Wave

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, have agreed to continue close cooperation for global health security, including with regard to efforts for averting a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, they said in a joint statement published on Friday.

"We agreed to continue working closely together to support public health systems around the world, the role of the World Health Organisation, research into a vaccine and efforts to ensure its fair distribution globally, and appropriate measures to promote a sustainable international economic recovery. We reaffirmed the necessity of further efforts to mitigate the risks in the event of a potential second wave in the autumn," the statement read.

The ministers have also discussed the UK-EU relations after Brexit and, in particular, after the transition period that is set to end in December, agreeing that "the intensification of talks next month was an important step to reach an agreement on the future EU/UK relationship."

"We remain steadfast in our support for NATO, whose last Leaders' Meeting took place in London 2019, and discussed its current agenda," the ministers said.

Other issues discussed by Maas and Raab, according to the statement, included China's draft national security law on Hong Kong, the middle Eastern peace process, climate change and the ongoing conflicts in Libya and Yemen.