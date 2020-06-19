UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German, UK Foreign Ministers Vow Cooperation To Mitigate Risks Of 2nd COVID-19 Wave

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

German, UK Foreign Ministers Vow Cooperation to Mitigate Risks of 2nd COVID-19 Wave

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, have agreed to continue close cooperation for global health security, including with regard to efforts for averting a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, they said in a joint statement published on Friday.

"We agreed to continue working closely together to support public health systems around the world, the role of the World Health Organisation, research into a vaccine and efforts to ensure its fair distribution globally, and appropriate measures to promote a sustainable international economic recovery. We reaffirmed the necessity of further efforts to mitigate the risks in the event of a potential second wave in the autumn," the statement read.

The ministers have also discussed the UK-EU relations after Brexit and, in particular, after the transition period that is set to end in December, agreeing that "the intensification of talks next month was an important step to reach an agreement on the future EU/UK relationship."

"We remain steadfast in our support for NATO, whose last Leaders' Meeting took place in London 2019, and discussed its current agenda," the ministers said.

Other issues discussed by Maas and Raab, according to the statement, included China's draft national security law on Hong Kong, the middle Eastern peace process, climate change and the ongoing conflicts in Libya and Yemen.

Related Topics

NATO World China Yemen German London Hong Kong United Kingdom Libya Brexit December 2019 Event Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Belgian police demonstrate against anti-racism pro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.