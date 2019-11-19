UrduPoint.com
German, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Preparations For Four-Way Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday he had discussed preparations for a four-way summit with Russia and France during talks with his visiting German counterpart

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday he had discussed preparations for a four-way summit with Russia and France during talks with his visiting German counterpart.

The French presidency said last week that French, Ukrainian, Russian and German leaders would gather in Paris on December 9, in a bid to promote peace in Ukraine's east.

"We discussed preparations for the Normandy Format meeting, which is scheduled for December 9. All four countries have signed up to it," Prystaiko said at a joint presser with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Kiev.

The top Ukrainian diplomat said his country expected "tangible progress" from the summit, which was inaugurated on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of Allied Normandy landings in France in 2014.

