German, Ukrainian Leaders Assess Post-Summit Peace Process

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:52 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gauged progress in implementing agreements made at the four-way summit in Paris, during a phone call on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gauged progress in implementing agreements made at the four-way summit in Paris, during a phone call on Tuesday.

"The chancellor and President Zelenskyy exchanged opinions on security in eastern Ukraine and stressed the need to fully implement Minsk accords and results of the Normandy Summit," Merkel's press office said.

Zelenskyy said aid charities needed unhindered access to territories under rebel control and raised the question of which areas along the contact line should have a buffer between the two warring parties.

"[They] expressed hope for the achievement of progress in this sphere at the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on February 12 in Minsk," the president's press office said.

The two leaders agreed to stay in contact. They last met at a summit last December with Russian President Vladimir Putin and France's Emmanuel Macron. They agreed to get together in Berlin in four months' time.

