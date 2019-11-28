German, Ukrainian Leaders Discuss Preparations for Four-Way Paris Summit in Phone Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked about the upcoming Normandy Format summit over the phone on Thursday, the Ukrainian presidency said in a press release

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked about the upcoming Normandy Format summit over the phone on Thursday, the Ukrainian presidency said in a press release.

"The parties discussed the issue of preparations for the meeting in the Normandy format that will take place on December 9 this year," the press release read.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, said on Twitter this was their seventh phone conversation in the past months. He stressed that Kiev highly appreciated Berlin's support.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are scheduled to meet in Paris on December 9 to discuss progress in the Ukrainian peace process. It has been preceded by a flurry of diplomacy, including phone calls and private meetings.