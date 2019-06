German, Ukrainian Presidents to Meet in Berlin on June 18 - Press Office

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Berlin next week, Steinmeier's press office said on Wednesday.

"Bellevue Palace.

Talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Steinmeier's agenda for June 18 said.

No additional details regarding the future meeting were provided.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy met with European Union officials in Brussels as part of his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine.