German, Ukrainian Prime Ministers Talk About Military, Reconstruction Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Berlin on Sunday for talks that ranged from military assistance to reconstruction plans for Ukraine.

"The Federal chancellor stressed that Germany would not pull back its military as well as political, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

The talks lasted less than an hour. Scholz said Germany and the EU leadership would begin drafting plans for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. An expert panel will meet in Berlin on October 25 to lay the groundwork for this effort.

The chancellor reassured Shmyhal of his support for Ukrainian reforms. Scholz said that conducting rule of law and justice reforms was as important for an aspiring EU member country as securing reconstruction investments.