UrduPoint.com

German, Ukrainian Prime Ministers Talk About Military, Reconstruction Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

German, Ukrainian Prime Ministers Talk About Military, Reconstruction Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Berlin on Sunday for talks that ranged from military assistance to reconstruction plans for Ukraine.

"The Federal chancellor stressed that Germany would not pull back its military as well as political, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

The talks lasted less than an hour. Scholz said Germany and the EU leadership would begin drafting plans for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. An expert panel will meet in Berlin on October 25 to lay the groundwork for this effort.

The chancellor reassured Shmyhal of his support for Ukrainian reforms. Scholz said that conducting rule of law and justice reforms was as important for an aspiring EU member country as securing reconstruction investments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German Germany Berlin October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

14 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

24 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

24 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.