UrduPoint.com

German Unemployment Declines In December Amid Virus Uncertainty

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 04:02 PM

German unemployment declines in December amid virus uncertainty

Germany's joblessness rate fell slightly in December despite the return of health restrictions to tackle a new wave of coronavirus cases, official figures published Tuesday showed

Frankfurt, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Germany's joblessness rate fell slightly in December despite the return of health restrictions to tackle a new wave of coronavirus cases, official figures published Tuesday showed.

The seasonally adjusted rate dropped to 5.2 percent from 5.3 percent the previous month, the BA Federal labour agency said, the equivalent of 23,000 fewer unemployed people.

"The recovery seen in recent months continued in December," agency head Detlef Scheele said in a statement.

In raw figures, the number of unemployed sat just under 2,330,000, down around 378,000 since December 2020.

Unemployment in Europe's top economy climbed as high as six percent in the months following the rapid spread of the coronavirus through Europe in the first half of 2020.

Germany has relied heavily on subsidised short-term work schemes to help businesses and workers whether the pandemic storm, with nearly six million Germans placed on reduced hours at the peak of the crisis in April 2020.

The scheme was still supporting some 710,000 people according to the latest available figures from October, the BA said.

An uptick in applications made for the short-term work scheme at the end of the year showed the "uncertainty" caused by rising numbers of coronavirus cases and the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the BA said.

Around 286,000 people were signed up to the programme in December, up from 104,000 the month before.

The overall improvement in the job market over 12 months was "encouraging" but "the new virus variant will be a difficult test for the German economy," said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at public lender KfW.

Related Topics

Storm Europe German Job April October December 2020 Market From Top Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

1 minute ago
 CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in ..

CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in KP hospitals

28 minutes ago
 New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO have been identified

33 minutes ago
 German President Steinmeier closer to second term

German President Steinmeier closer to second term

2 minutes ago
 PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

38 minutes ago
 Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.