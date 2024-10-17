Open Menu

German UNIFIL Warship Intercepts Drone Off Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:39 PM

A German warship deployed as part of the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon has shot down a drone off the Lebanese coast, the German army said Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A German warship deployed as part of the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon has shot down a drone off the Lebanese coast, the German army said Thursday.

"An unidentifiable unmanned aerial vehicle was detected in the vicinity" of the "Ludwigshafen am Rhein" corvette and was "brought down in a controlled manner", an army spokesman said.

The spokesman said he was unable to provide further details for "reasons of operational security".

Andrea Tenenti, a UNIFIL spokesman, confirmed that earlier on Thursday "an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin approached one of UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force ships off the southern Lebanese coast".

