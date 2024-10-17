German UNIFIL Warship Intercepts Drone Off Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:39 PM
A German warship deployed as part of the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon has shot down a drone off the Lebanese coast, the German army said Thursday
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A German warship deployed as part of the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon has shot down a drone off the Lebanese coast, the German army said Thursday.
"An unidentifiable unmanned aerial vehicle was detected in the vicinity" of the "Ludwigshafen am Rhein" corvette and was "brought down in a controlled manner", an army spokesman said.
The spokesman said he was unable to provide further details for "reasons of operational security".
Andrea Tenenti, a UNIFIL spokesman, confirmed that earlier on Thursday "an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin approached one of UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force ships off the southern Lebanese coast".
Recent Stories
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time
CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga
First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik
Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided
FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system
Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather
Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaffargarh
Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship
Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action
Constitutional amendments package almost finalized: Siddiqui
Sport infrastructure would be developed soon in AJK Secretary Sports
More Stories From World
-
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action9 minutes ago
-
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover33 minutes ago
-
New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit Test2 hours ago
-
Bus accident in Turkey injures 222 hours ago
-
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests2 hours ago
-
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south, east Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Charge d'Affaires highlights opportunities for Pakistani pharma exports to Europe3 hours ago
-
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers3 hours ago
-
Biden approves $4.5 bn in student debt relief as vote nears3 hours ago
-
US B-2 bombers strike Huthi facilities in Yemen: military3 hours ago
-
Embassy holds informative session on CBAM's impacts on Pakistan exports3 hours ago
-
Lebanon crowdfunded ambulances under fire in Israel-Hezbollah war3 hours ago