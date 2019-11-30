UrduPoint.com
German Union Urges Flight Caterer To Go On Strike Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:28 PM

German union urges flight caterer to go on strike Monday

German services union ver.di urged members at Lufthansa's catering subsidiary LSG Sky Chefs, which provides on-board meals for numerous airlines, to go on strike across airports in Germany for 24 hours on Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :German services union ver.di urged members at Lufthansa's catering subsidiary LSG Sky Chefs, which provides on-board meals for numerous airlines, to go on strike across airports in Germany for 24 hours on Monday.

Accusing Lufthansa of failing to secure guarantees against pay cuts for LSG staff as it sells the catering subsidiary's European operations to Swiss-owned Gategroup, the union said the German airline's board "has gambled away its trust".

"To date, the promise by the executive board to assume social responsibility for approximately 7,000 employees has not been fulfilled," said ver.

di in a statement.

"On Monday, employees of LSG at Frankfurt, Munich, Duesseldorf, Koeln, Stuttgart and Berlin airports will be on strike for 24 hours from 00:00," said the union in a statement.

LSG Sky Chefs is the world's second biggest flight caterer, providing meals for 300 airline companies annually.

On Tuesday, its parent company said it would sell the subsidiary's European operations to Gategroup, without giving financial details.

